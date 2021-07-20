Law enforcement agencies join forces to reduce Memphis road and interstate violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Drivers will begin to see a large presence of law enforcement patrols on the roads and interstates.

The Memphis Police Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) have joined forces to enhance the Slow Down Memphis campaign.

“In an effort to suppress speeding violations, interstate shootings, reckless driving and all the recent illegal activity that negatively affects travel within this jurisdiction and throughout the county and state, we have agreed to work collaboratively,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

Davis says this year, the department has investigated 77 interstate shootings. Sixteen of those incidents resulted in someone being shot.

Assistant Chief of Police Don Crowe says each precinct will devote manpower.

“Some of our precincts have purchased new radar systems to help with this endeavor. Our officers will be looking for counterfeit temporary tags. We know that is an increasing problem in Memphis,” Crowe said.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner along with THP officials acknowledged they all need to join forces if they truly want change on the streets.

“I talk to citizens all the time and our citizens are not feeling safe and we are going to work extremely hard,” Bonner said.

Sheriff Bonner and the other departments did not get into specifics like how many additional officers will be out of the road, but Bonner did say the department has overtime money and additional funds to support their efforts.

THP officials say there have been 133 crash fatalities in Shelby County this year. That’s a 20 percent increase compared to last year.

Davis says just because these efforts are tied to a campaign, they will not be going away soon.

Crowe also asked the public to do two things: Drive safe, and report reckless driving and people who are showing firearms while driving.

