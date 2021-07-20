Memphis man arrested on multiple charges for fatal Pickwick boating crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing several charges in connection to a boating crash on Pickwick Lake that killed a father and daughter last summer.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says 33-year-old Matthew Swearengen was driving a boat that collided with another killing David Carter and his 6-year-old daughter in August of 2020.

In May 2021, the family of the victims filed a $10,000 wrongful death lawsuit following the incident saying Swearengen acted recklessly and had drugs in his system during the time of the crash, according to the TWRA.

The suit also alleges the owner of the boat Swearengen was operating, Robert Dodson, did not protect public safety by allowing him to use the boat while intoxicated.

Swearengen is indicted for the following charges:

Two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication

Two counts of vehicular homicide

Two counts of aggravated assault

One count of boating under the influence

One count of failure to render aid

Swearengen is being held on bond for $100,000 in Hardin County. He is set to appear in court on July 26.

The TWRA says the crash is still under investigation.

The full lawsuit can be viewed below:

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.