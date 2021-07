MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis Monday night.

The shooting happened on Hudgins Road.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment. No suspect information has been given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

