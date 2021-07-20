MPD: Body found in lake at Cordova apartment complex

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after finding a body inside a lake Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department, the body was pulled from a lake at the Reserve at Dexter Lake apartment complex around 3 p.m.

The man has not been identified yet.

The cause of death hasn’t been determined and is under investigation.

