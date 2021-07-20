Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.

(Source: Gray News Media)
(Source: Gray News Media)(KLTV Staff)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they’re looking for four men in a silver, newer model Mercedes C300 with drive-out tags.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelby County Covid Increase
COVID-19 cases rise dramatically in Shelby County Amidst Delta variant spread
Parents raise $15K reward to find son's killer
Parents raise $15,000 reward to find son’s killer
Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Strickland releases candid video on violence in Memphis
Memphis Police footage of a burglary
Police: Burglars bust out Exxon front doors
I-55 shooting suspect
Reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect

Latest News

(Source: Gray News Media)
Memphis shooting leaves woman in critical condition
TBI releases annual Crime in Tennessee report
Crime in Tennessee report released
Search underway for Memphis church burglar
Search underway for Memphis church burglar
Mid-South school district will require students to wear masks in the fall
Schools consider universal masking after AAP recommendation