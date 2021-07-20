MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they’re looking for four men in a silver, newer model Mercedes C300 with drive-out tags.

