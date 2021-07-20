MPD: Shooting in Frayser leaves two critically injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were critically injured Tuesday morning in a shooting in Frayser, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police say they responded to a shooting call at Ayers and Griffith Place.

Two people were found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time, police say.

