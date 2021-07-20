Ole Miss and Arkansas score pre-season watch lists for their players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If there’s a watch list to be found, you know Ole Miss’ Matt Carroll will be on it. The Rebels quarterback is also on the list for the Maxwell Award as is his Ole Miss teammate Jerrion Ealy.

Corral is a pre-season All America Candidate who completed over 70% of his passes last year for more than 3,300 yards and 29 touchdowns in a season shortened by COVID-19 to just 10 games. He finished as the NCAA individual total offense leader at 385 yards per game.

The junior from California is the returning SEC leader in eight separate categories. He also led the SEC with eight completions of 40 yards or more.

Ealy led the Rebels in all rushing categories in 2020 with 147 carries for 745 yards and nine touchdowns. He also hauled in 15 catches for 155 yards and one TD. But that’s not all.

Ealy has tallied one kick return touchdown each of the last two seasons. He returned a second-quarter kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown last year on the road at LSU. Ealy’s all-around game had him ranked 25th in NCAA Division One with 132 all-purpose yards per game with 11 total touchdowns.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have three players recognized nationally in the pre-season.

Two of them are defenders.

Linebacker Grant Morgan is expected to continue his excellence for the Hogs as he enters his senior season. The Bednarik Award contender emerged as a former walk-on to be one of the most dominant defenders in the SEC.

Defensive Back Jalen Catalon is also on the Bednarik list. He’s coming off a First Team All-SEC season, he was also named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association.

Hogs Wide Receiver Treylon Burks is on the Maxwell Watch List after leading the Razorbacks with 51 catches for 820 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.