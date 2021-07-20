Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

A passing downpour and building heat by the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through with an isolated downpour or storm possible this afternoon, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a northeast breeze at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A stray shower early, otherwise, passing clouds. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will drop to around 20% or less Wednesday and Thursday, but an afternoon pop-up shower is still possible. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the mid 70s each night. By Friday, a weak disturbance moves into the Mid-South, which could trigger a few showers. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100 Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly dry and steamy. Heat index reading will get close to 105.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents raise $15K reward to find son's killer
Parents raise $15,000 reward to find son’s killer
MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Tree falls on porsche
Tree crashes onto Porsche overnight
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket

Latest News

bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather - July 20 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
A few showers today, rising humidity this week
WMC First Alert Weather
Isolated showers or storms in spots
Weather
Spencer's Forecast