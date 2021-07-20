A passing downpour and building heat by the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through with an isolated downpour or storm possible this afternoon, mainly in north Mississippi. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a northeast breeze at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A stray shower early, otherwise, passing clouds. Lows will drop into the low to mid 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Rain chances will drop to around 20% or less Wednesday and Thursday, but an afternoon pop-up shower is still possible. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the mid 70s each night. By Friday, a weak disturbance moves into the Mid-South, which could trigger a few showers. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index close to 100 Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, but Sunday will be mostly dry and steamy. Heat index reading will get close to 105.

