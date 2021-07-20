Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Record lottery sales transfer more than $138M to Mississippi

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Magnolia State has hit the jackpot.

Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its final transfer to the state for the 2021 fiscal year, bringing the total to $138,961,541.14.

Two new draw-style games, a series of high jackpots, and an expanding array of scratch-off tickets are among the sources of revenue.

Counting the June transfer of $9,778,993.78, the MLC generated $80 million to assist with roads and bridges, plus $58,961,541.14 for the Education Enhancement fund during FY21.

“What an incredible way to end our first complete fiscal year,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “Our success enabled us to return a significant amount to the state for road and bridge repair and education. We are overwhelmed with the support of our players, vendors, and retailers. We continue to introduce new games and play-styles and award winners throughout the state, and I am looking forward to the continued success of the lottery.”

The new games and play-style additions powering sales include 35 scratch-off games, including Mississippi’s first $20 game, “$100 Million Extravaganza,” and the game honoring Elvis.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents raise $15K reward to find son's killer
Parents raise $15,000 reward to find son’s killer
MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Tree falls on porsche
Tree crashes onto Porsche overnight
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
‘4th wave is here,’ warns State Health Officer as COVID cases, hospitalizations skyrocket

Latest News

Police lights.
MPD: Shooting in Frayser leaves two critically injured
Dr. Thomas Dobbs discusses COVID-19 previously.
Dobbs: ‘Rough few weeks’ ahead in COVID-19 fight
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested
WATCH: 36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, Memphis woman arrested
Trial begins six years after man dies in custody of Southaven Police Department
Settlement reached in case of man who died while in Southaven police custody