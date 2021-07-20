Search underway for Memphis church burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police searching for a church burglary suspect.

First Start Anointed Ministries on Mendenhall Road released video of the incident that happened July 7.

Police say the suspect got inside the church by breaking into a vacant suite next door. and then knocking a hole through the church wall. The suspect grabbed some checks while inside and then ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at at 901-528-CASH. There is a reward for information leading to an arrest.

