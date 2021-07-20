SEC commissioner says ‘get vaccinated’ to league teams

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The opening of SEC Media Days in Birmingham means it’s not long till kickoff of the college football season.

With just six weeks to go before the pad popping starts, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has some strong words dealing with the ongoing pandemic, saying no games will be made up if a team has an outbreak of the virus and can’t play.

Sankey is urging players and coaches to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Not built in the kind of time we did last year particularly at the end of the season to accommodate disruption and unless we’re going to do that our teams are going to have to be fully prepared to play their season as scheduled which is why embedded in my remarks is a vaccination motivation.”

So far, six of the 14 SEC teams are at least 80% vaccinated.

