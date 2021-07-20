Advertise with WMC
Settlement reached in case of man who died while in Southaven police custody

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The family of a man who died while in the custody of the Southaven Police Department in 2015 confirmed Tuesday that a settlement has been reached.

The trial for the death of 30-year-old Troy Goode began Monday with the prosecution and defense presenting their cases on what led to his death.

And after six years and one day, to be exact, of no resolve, the Goode family is able to announce a settlement.

The details of the settlement are unclear at this time as we await lawyers to release the information.

The City of Southaven issued a statement regarding the case:

“The City of Southaven, in conjunction with our insurance carrier, and Kelli Goode, along with her minor child have reached a settlement to avoid trial. While the City remains extremely confident in our legal position and fully and unequivocally supports our first responders, we chose not to subject the City’s finances and our police, firefighters, and EMT’s personal finances to the unpredictability of a jury in today’s climate. I will add emphasis and clearly state again that this decision is in no way an admission of guilt as our team did everything we could do to save the life of Troy Goode in an incredibly difficult situation. We also are in no way accepting responsibility for the actions of all other parties involved. The night of this incident our first responders faced many challenges while timely decisions were critical. They served courageously and I will not let them be second-guessed by anyone, including a jury, while doing their job keeping the City and our citizens safe.

Our Board of Aldermen and I will always back and fully support our first responders and specifically do everything in our power to protect them from personal financial judgments when doing their job in a professional manner. In addition, my administration, along with our Board of Aldermen, has worked extremely hard to significantly increase the City’s reserve fund balance and do not wish to risk these funds with a potentially unfavorable judgment. Thus, today’s decision ends this lawsuit and the uncertainty for all.

As I have said in the past, this has been a tragic situation for all involved, and again, on behalf of the City of Southaven, I express condolences to Kelli Goode and the family.”

Our team covering the trial says the jury has been dismissed.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

