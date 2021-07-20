Shelby Co. Health Dept. reports over 1,600 active COVID-19 cases

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County COVID-19 numbers are on the rise as the Delta variant begins to surge in the Mid-South.

On Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported another 129 cases bringing the county’s total to 102,083 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active case count is now 1,627.

SCHD says over 1,702 people have died due to the virus.

Health department data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates. During the week of June 27, officials reported a positivity rate of 9.4% -- up from the 5.8% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Tuesday, there has been a total of 400,054 people fully vaccinated and 715,435 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

