Shelby County Schools releases COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools (SCS) released its COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming school year.

The school district announced the guidelines after reviewing the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

SCS is maintaining several health protocols for the 2021-22 school year while enhancing safety measures. One continued protocol the district is requiring is masks be worn indoors and on buses by all employees and students, regardless of vaccination status until further notice.

See other continued and updated protocols below:

Shelby County Schools releases COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year((Source: Shelby County Schools))

