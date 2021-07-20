Advertise with WMC
St. Francis Hospital-Memphis CEO steps down, interim appointed

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis
(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Francis Hospital-Memphis announced Tuesday its CEO is stepping down.

A spokesperson with Tenet Health/St. Francis Healthcare sent WMC Action News 5 a statement regarding the news:

“Sally Deitch has decided to step down and Jay Krishnaswamy has been appointed Interim CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis and CEO of Tenet’s Memphis Market. We thank Sally for her contributions and look forward to drawing on Jay’s vast industry knowledge gained from years of experience serving as a hospital CEO and other leadership roles.”

We are working to learn more information regarding Deitch’s decision.

