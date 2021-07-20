Strickland calls for Truth-in-Sentencing laws to target violent criminals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says reform is needed within the criminal justice system and he says that is evident by recent violence.

The mayor shared his concerns in a video over the weekend and spoke about crimes that he says may have been preventable had the suspects remained in jail or received the help they needed.

Strickland spoke about a problem he calls the hardest and most challenging obstacle” he has faced as mayor.

“Each time I hear of another person shot and killed it makes me angry at the shooter and breaks my heart for the friends and families of the victim,” said Strickland. “I have spoken with many of those family members, and I want you to know that I feel a personal responsibility to help stop this violence.

The mayor says the city is working to solve the issue along several fronts, including working to fix what he calls a broken criminal justice system.

He cited two examples.

One was a 19-year-old suspect accused of murdering 7-year-old Kelby Shorty on the Fourth of July.

The mayor says the suspect was linked to another murder in 2019.

“He was out of jail and not in custody in just a year and a half after he murdered someone. This is unacceptable,” Strickland said.

The other example involved a 16-year-old who police say was shot and killed after trying to carjack someone in a Kroger parking lot last September.

The mayor says police arrested the teen at least four times before this, including for stealing guns and cars and leading police on a chase at 3 a.m.

But he says each time the court let him go.

“All within a matter of months. No punishment. No rehabilitation,” Strickland said.

The mayor says what’s needed is truth in sentencing for violent crimes, meaning those convicted serve their full sentence.

“Too often there is a revolving door in prison for violent criminals. We have worked to remedy that, but there is still more to do. We need truth-in-sentencing for violent crimes, meaning if a violent criminal is sentenced to six years, he or she serves six years and not two,” Strickland said.

It’s something Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich has also been calling for.

But critics like the Brennan Center for Justice say Truth in Sentencing laws contribute to mass incarceration and give inmates less of an incentive to comply with rules or take advantage of educational opportunities that could help them once they get out of prison.

Earlier this year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a truth in sentencing law that just took effect July 1.

But it mostly targets violent sexual offenders.

