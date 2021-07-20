TBI releases annual Crime in Tennessee report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released its annual Crime in Tennessee report, breaking down everything from murder to assault, to liquor law violations.

The 2020 Crime in Tennessee annual report compiled by TBI shows a five percent decrease statewide in violent offenses like murder, manslaughter, rape and abduction.

But in Memphis, the city ended last year with a record number of homicides with 332.

“We got to keep consistent. See, crime is consistent, but we are not,” said Stevie Moore, founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN)

Moore says he is seeing a shift in the Memphis community.

“People angry. Now, they started getting angry, but they wasn’t at first,” he said.

Moore says with the amount of violent crime Memphis saw in 2020 and continues to experience this year, he hopes the numbers spark change for the better.

”That tells me it’s catching on and that we keep doing that. I’m just praying God maybe, maybe this our turn, maybe this our turn,” said Moore.

The TBI report shows more than 1,800 juveniles were arrested in Memphis for offenses ranging from murder and manslaughter to drug and theft charges.

Moore says the community as a whole needs to do more for our youth.

”Young people that missed growing up with the proper education and obedience training, so now they end up where they are,” said Moore.

Moore is the main organizer behind the unity walks that have been going on since last year. He encourages everyone to stay focused on reducing crime and urges the community to speak up.

”I’m on a mission and it wont change. It won’t stop. I keep on saying see something, hear something, say something. Tell it to somebody,” said Moore.

The report does show the pandemic impacted the reporting of crime thanks to the closure of businesses, schools, and daycares.

View the 2020 Crime in Memphis report below.

