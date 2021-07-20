Advertise with WMC
What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Joy Redmond and Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about some free back to school events happening around the Bluff City.

Catch Joy and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

