160 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 21
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 21(SCHD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 160 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County as of Wednesday morning, bringing the county’s total case count to 102,243.

The Shelby County Health Department says there are 1,683 active cases countywide and since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,706 virus-related deaths have been reported.

Shelby County’s 7-day rolling average of reported cases per day comes in at 164 for Wednesday.

Health department data shows that along with increasing cases comes increased weekly test positivity rates.

During the week of June 27, officials reported a positivity rate of 9.4% -- up from the 5.8% reported the previous week. The highest positivity rate reported across the county is 17.8 when the virus peaked during the winter surge.

As of Tuesday, there has been a total of 401,418 people fully vaccinated and 717,523 vaccinations have been administered. The county’s vaccination goal is currently 700,000 to reach “herd immunity.”

