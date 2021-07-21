Best Life: Can stress be good for you?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Everyone feels stressed at some point in their lives. On average more than 75 percent of adults in the United States report symptoms of stress including headache, tiredness, or sleeping problems. Eighty percent of American workers say they experience stress on the job and nearly half of all adults say that stress has negatively affected their behavior. But stress can actually work for you too.

But can stress be a good thing? Eustress is a type of good short-term stress that can be experienced during positive life experiences like starting a new job, going to college, or having a baby. This type of stress allows your natural fight or flight defenses to kick in and allows you to not only cope with the situation but benefit as well.

A study done at the University of California of Berkeley found that some amounts of stress can improve brain performance. Stress causes the stem cells in the body to form new nerve cells that make the brain work better. Stress can also help improve your memory, increase your focus, increase motivation, and protect you from getting sick. Most importantly stress helps you become more resilient. Now you know, you can be less of a mess from your stress.

There’s a good chance you already experience positive stress in your life. Want to make it a part of your everyday ritual? Learning something new, pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone, developing a new skill, and setting goals that are challenging and realistic can promote positive stress.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Jenna Ehrlich, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

