Brown contract set with Memphis Tigers

Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The ink is now dry on the deal that brings Basketball Hall of Famer, Larry Brown, to Memphis as an assistant to Head Coach Penny Hardaway.

Brown has a one-year deal worth $300,000, plus incentives like an extra $2,500 for each NCAA Tournament win.

The deal includes provisions that could terminate, or suspend the contract for cause if he gets into any NCAA trouble. After the first year, Brown’s contract automatically renews on a month-to-month basis for up to 5 years.

