MBI searching for missing 15-year-old girl

DECATUR, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for a 15-year-old girl.

Alexia Kira Henry was last seen Sunday, July 18 around 11:30 pm near Highway 503 in Newton County.

Police say she was wearing a black shirt and aqua blue pajama pants.

Henry is described as a black female, five feet and three inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with long straight brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Alexia Kira Henry, contact Decatur Police Department at 601-635-4010.

