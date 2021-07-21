Advertise with WMC
Construction on I-269, McIngvale Rd. interchange nearly complete on Hernando((Source: WMC))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The city of Hernando is bracing for big changes as development ramps up along Highway 269.

Mayor Chip Johnson says that a new interchange into the city from I-269 is just weeks from completion.

The 1.5 mile stretch of realigned highway is a five-lane connector from Hernando to the Tennessee state line and will ease traffic on I-269, I-55, and Hernando city streets.

A new exit ramp being built there will ease years of bottleneck traffic in the heart of the city.

