Construction on I-269, McIngvale Rd. interchange nearly complete on Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The city of Hernando is bracing for big changes as development ramps up along Highway 269.

Mayor Chip Johnson says that a new interchange into the city from I-269 is just weeks from completion.

The 1.5 mile stretch of realigned highway is a five-lane connector from Hernando to the Tennessee state line and will ease traffic on I-269, I-55, and Hernando city streets.

A new exit ramp being built there will ease years of bottleneck traffic in the heart of the city.

