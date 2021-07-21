Cooper-Young Farmers Market launches Double Greens program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are new opportunities for EBT recipients in Memphis.

The Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market has launched a new program to match EBT and P-EBT benefits up to $20 per person.

The Double Greens program turns your $20 into $40 dollars at the market. Users can scan their benefits card in exchange for Double Greens tokens to be used to buy fresh fruit and vegetables.

The Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

