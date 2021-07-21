Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dow plant ‘chemical incident’ in Texas prompts shelter order

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a...
Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — Emergency officials have issued evacuation or shelter-in-place orders for some people in a Houston-area city because of a “chemical incident” at a plant in the area.

Few details have been released about what prompted the Wednesday morning order in La Porte, a city about 25 miles southeast of Houston.

La Porte Emergency Management says residents in the affected area should stay indoors, turn their air conditioning off and close windows.

Dow Chemical, which operates a plant in the area, said in a public alert message that a “release event” from a tank truck had occurred.

The company says it had not detected any chemicals in any monitoring so far.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested
Memphis man arrested on multiple charges for fatal Pickwick boating crash
Ambulance
MPD: Body found in lake at Cordova apartment complex
Mid-South school district will require students to wear masks in the fall

Latest News

People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
Chef Tam's Underground Cafe
Memphis restaurant requiring masks, voluntarily reducing capacity
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Group helps comfort dog injured at Fla. condo collapse return home
Experts are sharing concerns over the delta variant as it becomes dominant strain in U.S.
Experts share concerns of delta variant as it becomes dominant strain