Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

FAA reports 89 new unruly passenger incidents

By CNN
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s been another spike in reports of unruly passengers aboard planes in the United States.

In the past week alone, federal authorities have received reports of 89 new incidents and seven more incident filings are on the way.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, as of Tuesday, there have been more than 3,500 unruly passenger reports this year.

Most of those incidents, about 2,600, involve the federal mask requirement on public transportation.

The FAA has opened 581 investigations this year.

By comparison, the average number of cases per year over the past 15 years is about 180.

According to Transportation Security Administration, 85 of its officers have been assaulted at airport checkpoints.

Two of those incidents happened on Monday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested
MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Ambulance
MPD: Body found in lake at Cordova apartment complex
Memphis man arrested on multiple charges for fatal Pickwick boating crash
Shelby County Schools releases COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year

Latest News

Marcus Greer
Man charged with first-degree murder in quadruple shooting
Police are investigating.
MPD: 2 dead, 2 injured after overnight shooting in Memphis
The order had been issued Wednesday morning for parts of La Porte, a city about 25 miles...
Shelter order lifted after chemical release at Texas plant
The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea