Former Tigers running back set to be top rusher with Rams

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - NFL training camps will open in a couple of weeks, and a big boost for former Memphis Tiger Darrel Henderson with the L.A. Rams, although not the way, I’m sure, he’d want to get it.

Henderson is poised to take over the number one running back spot due to an injury to Rams projected starter Cam Akers. 

Akers tore his achilles during a pre-camp workout and is likely out for the season.

Henderson has rushed for almost 1,400 yards and 10 touchdowns in two years with the Rams, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

