Heat and humidity will spike over the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a mild morning with temperatures in the lower 70s, but the heat will climb this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid 90s. It will be partly cloudy today with a slight chance for an afternoon or early evening pop-up shower. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 89 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. 20% before midnight. Low: 72 degrees. Winds: Northeast 5 mph.

THIS WEEK: Thursday will be mostly dry, but a pop-up shower will be possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the 70s. Scattered showers will be possible on Friday afternoon and some rain could linger past sunset. However, many areas will still remain dry. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index around 100 Friday.

WEEKEND: This weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the lower to mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will exceed 100 over the weekend and a heat advisory will likely be issued. A few afternoon showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but most of the area will not see rain.

NEXT WEEK: Some of the hottest temperatures of the season are expected at the start of next week. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s and the heat index will be around 105.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.