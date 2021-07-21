Humane Society offering dog training course

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County is now offering a pet training course with a professional dog trainer.

The humane society says the program teaches newly adopted dogs basic manners and teaches owners how to communicate essential commands and bond with their pets.

Although the program is not open to the public due to capacity limits, the humane society hopes to introduce a stronger program.

