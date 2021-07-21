Man charged with first-degree murder in quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars and facing several charges after firing shots at four victims in November of 2020.

An affidavit reports Marcus Greer fatally shot two people and injured two others at an apartment complex on West Metropolitan Circle near Winchester Road amid an armed robbery.

Greer was later identified as the suspect in a photo lineup in December, according to investigators.

Officers took Greer into custody on July 20, 2021, during a traffic stop at Kirby Parkway and Oak Creek Cove.

Greer is charged with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, two counts of criminal attempted first-degree murder, three counts of especially aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

Shelby County Jail records show he is being held without bond.

