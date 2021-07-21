Man in critical condition after hit by vehicle in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Memphis Tuesday evening.

The accident happened at I-40 and Whitten.

According to Memphis police, the man was checking his semi-truck in the emergency lane and was hit by a vehicle that left the roadway. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

At 5:10 pm, officers responded to a pedestrian crash at I-40 and Whitten. A male was checking his semi-truck in the emergency lane was struck by a vehicle that left the roadway.

The male was xported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.