Man in critical condition after hit by vehicle in Memphis
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle in Memphis Tuesday evening.
The accident happened at I-40 and Whitten.
According to Memphis police, the man was checking his semi-truck in the emergency lane and was hit by a vehicle that left the roadway. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.
