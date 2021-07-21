Man dead after shooting on American Way, according to Memphis police
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the Parkway Village area.
Investigators say officers found the victim suffering a gunshot wound on American Way; he was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspect information is available at this time but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
