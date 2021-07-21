Advertise with WMC
Memphis City Council approves sale of Union Ave. police station for mixed-use development

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council has approved the sale of the old Memphis Police Department Traffic Division.

The building at 1925 Union Avenue has been vacant since last year.

The proposed future of the midtown space could include Union Station, a $22 million multi-use development with 140 apartments, a hotel, and retail space.

The council signed off the sale of the Union Avenue property with Councilman Chase Carlisle the only ‘no’ vote.

