Memphis restaurant requiring masks, voluntarily reducing capacity

Chef Tam's Underground Cafe
Chef Tam's Underground Cafe(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis restaurant is deciding to make some changes to its protocol as COVID-19 Delta variant cases begin to surge in Shelby County.

Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe says it is now requiring customers to wear a mask upon entry and while waiting on food.

The number of tables will also be reduced to increase social distancing.

The restaurant also says its hours of operation are now 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the last table of the night being set at 5 p.m. To go orders can be placed up until 5:30 p.m.

“Guys I know we are still tired and want things normal, however, wisdom says operate based on where things are not how we want them to be...” Chef Tam wrote in a Facebook post.

The cafe says it will also continue to heavily sanitize common areas for safety.

