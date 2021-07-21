Mid-South highway patrol agencies competing in 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Highway patrol and state trooper agencies across the country are getting involved in a little healthy competition, and you get to join in too.

The American Association of State Troopers is looking for the best-looking state highway patrol vehicle in the country.

Among the contenders are Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas contenders. Tennessee Highway Patrol submitted a photo of a 2020 Pursuit Ford Explorer with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition.

To vote for the best-looking cruiser, click here.

