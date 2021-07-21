Ole Miss’ Kiffin holds court at SEC Media Days

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Day two of SEC Football Media Days brings Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin to the podium. The Rebels sideling boss hadn’t been to Media Days since he was head coach at Tennessee some 12 years ago.

Now, in his second season in Oxford, Kiffin comes in off a 4-7 season, but with a bowl win over Indiana in the Outback. Never one to mince words or swallow humility, Kiffin knows he’s got a hot quarterback in Matt Corral but says throwing the ball is not all of what Ole Miss Football is about.

”I saw in those stats too we were first in the conference in rushing a year ago,” said Kiffin. “So we need to continue to build off of that regardless of the quarterback. Even though I know a lot of times people think we just throw the ball wherever we’ve been, we’re at our best when we run the ball, and I think we’ve done that really well at times.”

Of course, it does help to have one of college football’s hottest passers on your roster to help make that running game go.

Rebels QB Matt Corral Tuesday named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch list for the second straight season.

Corral, a preseason All-America selection, became just the fourth SEC player ever to finish as NCAA leader in total offense per game 385 yards last season, joining Auburn’s Pat Sullivan, Florida’s Rex Grossman and Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M.

The Ventura, California, native finished No. 5 in the NCAA Division 1 passing yards per game with 334 per game, seventh in passing TDs with 29.

Ole Miss opens its season against Louisville on September 6 in Atlanta.

