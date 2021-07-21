Advertise with WMC
Ordinances protecting Memphis water, sewer approved on first reading

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was a show of support in downtown Memphis Tuesday for the protection of Memphis water and beyond.

Members of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline (MCAP), Protect Our Aquifer, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and Center for Transforming Communities marched from the National Civil Rights Museum to City Hall.

They were demonstrating ahead of a vote on two ordinances affecting Memphis water.

“So, these two ordinances would provide that protection to ensure that our most vulnerable communities and our drinking water supply are safe from crude oil infrastructure,” said Sarah Houston, executive director of Protect Our Aquifer.

One ordinance updates requirements for industrial users of the city’s sewer system to meet federal and state regulations, and protects the city’s sewer collection system. The other ordinance further protects the Memphis Sand Aquifer, where we get our drinking water.

Both ordinances were approved Tuesday.

