Rahm withdraws from WGCFESJI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the perks of having a World Golf Championships event is a guarantee almost all of the 50 top golfers in the world will play in your backyard.

That is all true, normally, but this is an Olympic year, and the games may have cost the Memphis event the World’s Top Golfer.

After first committing to the World Golf Championships FedEx/St. Jude Invitational, Jon Rahm has decided to withdraw from the event. Rahm is set to represent Spain in the Summer Games next week in Tokyo, Japan.

The Olympic golf event won’t end till just a few days before the Memphis event tees off.

Rahm won this year’s U.S. Open and jumped back into the world’s number one spot with a third-place finish at last weekend’s British Open.

The deadline to commit to Memphis is July 30. The WGCFESJI runs from August 4 through the 8th at the TPC at Southwind.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.