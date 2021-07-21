Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rahm withdraws from WGCFESJI

((Source: WTVM))
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the perks of having a World Golf Championships event is a guarantee almost all of the 50 top golfers in the world will play in your backyard.

That is all true, normally, but this is an Olympic year, and the games may have cost the Memphis event the World’s Top Golfer.

After first committing to the World Golf Championships FedEx/St. Jude Invitational, Jon Rahm has decided to withdraw from the event. Rahm is set to represent Spain in the Summer Games next week in Tokyo, Japan.

The Olympic golf event won’t end till just a few days before the Memphis event tees off.

Rahm won this year’s U.S. Open and jumped back into the world’s number one spot with a third-place finish at last weekend’s British Open.

The deadline to commit to Memphis is July 30. The WGCFESJI runs from August 4 through the 8th at the TPC at Southwind.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested
Memphis man arrested on multiple charges for fatal Pickwick boating crash
Ambulance
MPD: Body found in lake at Cordova apartment complex
Mid-South school district will require students to wear masks in the fall

Latest News

Ole Miss Head Coach
Ole Miss’ Kiffin holds court at SEC Media Days
Josh Heupel
Tennessee Vols’ new head coach meets SEC Media
NFL Logo
Former Tigers running back set to be top rusher with Rams
Larry Brown with UofM Tigers
Brown contract set with Memphis Tigers