‘Return to Music’: Memphis Music Initiative announces downtown block party

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Music Initiative is getting ready to get the party jumping with a community block party in Downtown Memphis next week.

MMI will be co-hosting the “Return to Music” block party with FedExForum, FedEx Logistics, Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The free event will be on July 30 in MMI’s parking lot at 198 Dr. MK Jr. Avenue from 4-8 p.m.

MMI says there will be live music, food trucks, Grizzlies giveaways and activities for kids.

For more information about the event, visit MMI’s Facebook event page.

