New video shows I-55 shooting; suspect identified

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Crittenden County for two interstate shootings.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old David Jackson has been living in West Memphis, Arkansas and is known to frequent Memphis, Tennessee. He is 6′0″ with a slender build.

The first shooting happened May 19 on I-55 near the Bridgeport exit. The sheriff’s department received a report of an 18-wheeler that had been shot and the driver had been struck multiple times. The driver described the suspect and the vehicle as a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu.

The second shooting happened July 2. Another 18-wheeler was shot multiple times near the same location as the first incident. The driver described the same suspect and vehicle. This truck was equipped with a camera that captured the shooting.

Jackson was identified as the suspect. He was last seen in a silver Dodge Journey with Arkansas license plate 743 ZIG.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 870-702-2000 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

