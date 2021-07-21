Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New video shows I-55 shooting; suspect identified

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings((Source: Crittenden County Sheriff's Dept.))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A suspect is wanted in Crittenden County for two interstate shootings.

According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old David Jackson has been living in West Memphis, Arkansas and is known to frequent Memphis, Tennessee. He is 6′0″ with a slender build.

The first shooting happened May 19 on I-55 near the Bridgeport exit. The sheriff’s department received a report of an 18-wheeler that had been shot and the driver had been struck multiple times. The driver described the suspect and the vehicle as a dark blue Chevrolet Malibu.

The second shooting happened July 2. Another 18-wheeler was shot multiple times near the same location as the first incident. The driver described the same suspect and vehicle. This truck was equipped with a camera that captured the shooting.

Jackson was identified as the suspect. He was last seen in a silver Dodge Journey with Arkansas license plate 743 ZIG.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 870-702-2000 or Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monet Shields, 31
36 pounds of marijuana edibles netted in traffic stop, woman arrested
Ambulance
MPD: Body found in lake at Cordova apartment complex
MPD searching for 4 suspects after man shot on N. Germantown Pkwy.
Police searching for 4 suspects after man shot outside Wolfchase Galleria
Shelby County Schools releases COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
Memphis man arrested on multiple charges for fatal Pickwick boating crash

Latest News

Chef Tam's Underground Café
Memphis restaurant owner voluntarily re-implements mask mandate, limited seating capacity
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
DeSoto County Schools will not require masks in buildings
BJ Chester-Tamayo, owner of Alcenia's
Women’s Business Center in Memphis aims to help businesses impacted by pandemic
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mid-South highway patrol agencies competing in 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest
Mid-South highway patrol agencies competing in 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest