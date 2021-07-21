Advertise with WMC
Tennessee postpones statewide immunization summit

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Tennessee’s Immunization Summit has been rescheduled.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s website, the event has been “postponed until further notice.”

A spokesperson says this pause was to “ensure all materials, sessions and other supporting information are focused to parents who are the intended audience for any outreach efforts regarding medical decisions for children. We expect the summit to be rescheduled for the fall.”

This comes after the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state’s top vaccination official.

