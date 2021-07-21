Advertise with WMC
Tennessee Vols’ new head coach meets SEC Media

Josh Heupel
Josh Heupel(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee up on day two the Vols introducing new Head Coach Josh Heupel to the SEC Media.

After going 28-8 in three years at UCF, including winning the AAC Championship in 2018, Heupel takes over a Vols team that went 3-7 last year with no Bowl Game and many player defections. But, Heupel says the Vols tradition makes it a stand-alone program among the greats nationally.

“This is Tennessee,” says Heupel. “This is one of the iconic programs in all of college sports. In all of college football. You get a chance to celebrate the great traditions by putting a new edge approach on it. And our kids and our staff, they’re all there because of it. They chose the Power T for those reasons. Our staff chose the Power T for those reasons. And we’re going to go out and compete every day and push forward.”

The Vols open against Bowling Green on September 2 in Knoxville.

