Tennessee Vols’ new head coach meets SEC Media

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee up on day two the Vols introducing new Head Coach Josh Heupel to the SEC Media.

After going 28-8 in three years at UCF, including winning the AAC Championship in 2018, Heupel takes over a Vols team that went 3-7 last year with no Bowl Game and many player defections. But, Heupel says the Vols tradition makes it a stand-alone program among the greats nationally.

“This is Tennessee,” says Heupel. “This is one of the iconic programs in all of college sports. In all of college football. You get a chance to celebrate the great traditions by putting a new edge approach on it. And our kids and our staff, they’re all there because of it. They chose the Power T for those reasons. Our staff chose the Power T for those reasons. And we’re going to go out and compete every day and push forward.”

The Vols open against Bowling Green on September 2 in Knoxville.

