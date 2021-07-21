Warm, muggy, and mainly dry pattern firmly in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stalled front remains draped across North Mississippi keeping a few showers in the southern portion of the Mid-South. That front will drift north this weekend allowing warmer and muggier air to blanket the area.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a few isolated afternoon showers along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, an light East wind, and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs near 90, and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

