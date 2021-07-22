Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2 new Hilton Hotels coming to Downtown Memphis

Hilton Hotel renderings for Downtown Memphis
Hilton Hotel renderings for Downtown Memphis(LRK)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtown Memphis is getting a lot of attention these days with plans for new developments being announced back to back.

Last week, there was an announcement of a new destination hotel coming to the Downtown Memphis Pinch District. There are also talks of another mixed-use development for a piece of property on Union Avenue.

Hilton Hotel renderings for Downtown Memphis
Hilton Hotel renderings for Downtown Memphis(LRK)

With that being said, there are two more Hilton Hotels set to hit the area opening at The Walk on Union -- the city’s largest mixed-use development in progress in 2023.

The Walk on Union developers announced Thursday a Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites adding nearly 350 rooms (combined) to the city’s hospitality world located across from AutoZone Park.

Developers also expect the project to create thousands of jobs from groundbreaking to grand opening.

The first phase of work is projected to cost about $376 million.

You can visit memphiswalk.com for more information on the development.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
Tom Lee Park demolition to begin Thursday
Demolition of Tom Lee Park in Memphis to begin Thursday
Troy Goode
Attorneys and friend of Goode family react to settlement reached with City of Southaven
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Latest News

Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
Graceland welcomes guests to Disney Archives exhibit
Former Voice contestant Mandi Thomas-Moore shares life after the show
Life after NBC’s “The Voice”, former Memphis contestant shares her story
WMC's Andrew Douglas catches up with former NBC "The Voice" contestant
Inside the Memphis Flyer
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis: Burger Bonanza issue