2 new Hilton Hotels coming to Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtown Memphis is getting a lot of attention these days with plans for new developments being announced back to back.

Last week, there was an announcement of a new destination hotel coming to the Downtown Memphis Pinch District. There are also talks of another mixed-use development for a piece of property on Union Avenue.

Hilton Hotel renderings for Downtown Memphis (LRK)

With that being said, there are two more Hilton Hotels set to hit the area opening at The Walk on Union -- the city’s largest mixed-use development in progress in 2023.

The Walk on Union developers announced Thursday a Tempo by Hilton and Embassy Suites adding nearly 350 rooms (combined) to the city’s hospitality world located across from AutoZone Park.

Developers also expect the project to create thousands of jobs from groundbreaking to grand opening.

The first phase of work is projected to cost about $376 million.

You can visit memphiswalk.com for more information on the development.

