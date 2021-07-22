2021-22 back-to-school plans for Arkansas school districts in the Mid-South
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South schools are releasing their back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic looks to impact a third school year.
This story is being updated daily as more districts announce their masking and COVID-19 guidance for the new year.
Find links to your school’s 2021-22 plan below.
Crittenden County
- Earle -- School begins Aug. 24.
- Marion -- School begins July 26. Masks/vaccines encouraged but not required.
- West Memphis -- School begins Aug. 16.
Cross County
- Cross County
- Wynne -- School begins Aug. 16.
Lee County
- Lee Academy -- School begins Aug. 9.
- Lee County -- School begins Aug. 19.
Mississippi County
- Armorel -- School begins Aug. 16. Masks required.
- Blytheville -- School begins Aug. 24.
- Gosnell -- School begins Aug. 16.
- Manila -- School begins Aug. 24. Masks required.
- Osceola -- School begins Aug. 16.
- Rivercrest -- School begins Aug. 16.
Poinsett County
- East Poinsett -- School begins Aug. 24.
- Harrisburg -- School begins Aug. 16. Masks optional.
- Trumann -- School begins Aug. 24.
Phillips County
- Barton-Lexa -- School begins Aug. 16.
- Helena-West Helena -- School begins Aug. 16.
- Marvell-Elaine -- School begins Aug. 16.
St. Francis County
- Forrest City
- Palestine-Wheatley
