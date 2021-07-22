2021-22 back-to-school plans for Arkansas school districts in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South schools are releasing their back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic looks to impact a third school year.

This story is being updated daily as more districts announce their masking and COVID-19 guidance for the new year.

Find links to your school’s 2021-22 plan below.

Find Tennessee schools here | Find Mississippi schools here

Crittenden County

Earle -- -- School begins Aug. 24.

Marion -- School begins July 26. Masks/vaccines encouraged but not required.

West Memphis -- School begins Aug. 16.

Cross County

Wynne -- School begins Aug. 16.

Lee County

Lee Academy -- School begins Aug. 9.

Lee County -- School begins Aug. 19.

Mississippi County

Poinsett County

East Poinsett -- School begins Aug. 24.

Harrisburg -- School begins Aug. 16. Masks optional.

Trumann -- School begins Aug. 24.

Phillips County

Barton-Lexa -- School begins Aug. 16.

Helena-West Helena -- School begins Aug. 16.

Marvell-Elaine -- School begins Aug. 16.

St. Francis County

Forrest City

Palestine-Wheatley

