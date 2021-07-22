2021-22 back-to-school plans for Mississippi school districts in the Mid-South
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South schools are releasing their back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic looks to impact a third school year.
This story is being updated daily as more districts announce their masking and COVID-19 guidance for the new year.
Find links to your school’s 2021-22 plan below.
Find Tennessee schools here | Find Arkansas schools here
Alcorn County
- Alcorn Schools -- School begins Aug. 4. Masks optional but encouraged.
Benton County
- Benton County -- School begins Aug. 6. Masks optional.
Coahoma County
- Clarksdale Municipal -- School begins Aug. 4. Masks required.
- Coahoma County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks required.
DeSoto County
- DeSoto County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.
Lafayette County
- Lafayette County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.
- Oxford Schools -- School begins Aug. 6.
Marshall County
- Marshall County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.
Panola County
- North Panola -- School begins Aug. 17. Masks required when not social distancing.
- South Panola -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.
Quitman County
- Quitman County -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks required.
Tate County
- Senatobia Municipal -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.
- Tate County -- School begins Aug. 5.
Tippah County
- North Tippah
- South Tippah -- School begins Aug. 4. Masks optional.
Tunica
- Tunica County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks required.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.