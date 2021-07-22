Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2021-22 back-to-school plans for Mississippi school districts in the Mid-South

WMC
WMC(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South schools are releasing their back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic looks to impact a third school year.

This story is being updated daily as more districts announce their masking and COVID-19 guidance for the new year.

Find links to your school’s 2021-22 plan below.

Find Tennessee schools here | Find Arkansas schools here

Alcorn County

Benton County

Coahoma County

DeSoto County

  • DeSoto County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.

Lafayette County

  • Lafayette County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.
  • Oxford Schools -- School begins Aug. 6.

Marshall County

  • Marshall County -- School begins Aug. 5. Masks optional.

Panola County

Quitman County

Tate County

Tippah County

Tunica

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
Tom Lee Park demolition to begin Thursday
Demolition of Tom Lee Park in Memphis to begin Thursday
Troy Goode
Attorneys and friend of Goode family react to settlement reached with City of Southaven
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Latest News

WMC
2021-22 back-to-school plans for Tennessee school districts in the Mid-South
WMC
2021-22 back-to-school plans for Arkansas school districts in the Mid-South
Joy Redmond spoke with Marion Superintendent
WMC’s Joy Redmond talks to Marion superintendent on upcoming school year
Joy Redmond talks to Marion Superintendent Dr. Glen Fenter at the digital desk