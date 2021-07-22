2021-22 back-to-school plans for Tennessee school districts in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South schools are releasing their back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic looks to impact a third school year.
This story is being updated daily as more districts announce their masking and COVID-19 guidance for the new year.
Find links to your school’s 2021-22 plan below.
Find Mississippi schools here | Find Arkansas schools here
Crockett County
- Alamo City Schools -- School begins Aug. 2.
- Crockett County Schools -- School begins Aug. 2.
Dyer County
- Dyer County Schools
- Dyersburg City Schools -- School begins Aug. 3.
Fayette County
- Fayette County Public Schools -- School begins Aug. 11.
Hardeman County
- Hardeman County Schools -- School begins Aug. 6. Mask requirement depends on phase.
Haywood County
- Haywood County Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.
Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County School District -- School begins Aug. 5.
McNairy County
- McNairy County -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks encouraged but not required.
Shelby County
- Arlington Community Schools -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks optional.
- Bartlett City Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.
- Collierville Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.
- Germantown Municipal School District -- School begins Aug. 7.
- Lakeland School System -- School begins Aug. 9.
- Millington Municipal Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.
- Shelby County Schools -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks required.
Tipton County
- Tipton County Schools -- School begins Aug. 3.
