2021-22 back-to-school plans for Tennessee school districts in the Mid-South

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South schools are releasing their back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic looks to impact a third school year.

This story is being updated daily as more districts announce their masking and COVID-19 guidance for the new year.

Find links to your school’s 2021-22 plan below.

Find Mississippi schools here | Find Arkansas schools here

Crockett County

  • Alamo City Schools -- School begins Aug. 2.
  • Crockett County Schools -- School begins Aug. 2.

Dyer County

  • Dyer County Schools
  • Dyersburg City Schools -- School begins Aug. 3.

Fayette County

  • Fayette County Public Schools -- School begins Aug. 11.

Hardeman County

Haywood County

  • Haywood County Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.

Lauderdale County

  • Lauderdale County School District -- School begins Aug. 5.

McNairy County

  • McNairy County -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks encouraged but not required.

Shelby County

  • Arlington Community Schools -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks optional.
  • Bartlett City Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.
  • Collierville Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.
  • Germantown Municipal School District -- School begins Aug. 7.
  • Lakeland School System -- School begins Aug. 9.
  • Millington Municipal Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.
  • Shelby County Schools -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks required.

Tipton County

  • Tipton County Schools -- School begins Aug. 3.

