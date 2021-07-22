2021-22 back-to-school plans for Tennessee school districts in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South schools are releasing their back-to-school plans as the COVID-19 pandemic looks to impact a third school year.

This story is being updated daily as more districts announce their masking and COVID-19 guidance for the new year.

Find links to your school’s 2021-22 plan below.

Crockett County

Alamo City Schools -- School begins Aug. 2.

Crockett County Schools -- School begins Aug. 2.

Dyer County

Dyer County Schools

Dyersburg City Schools -- School begins Aug. 3.

Fayette County

Fayette County Public Schools -- School begins Aug. 11.

Hardeman County

Hardeman County Schools -- -- School begins Aug. 6. Mask requirement depends on phase.

Haywood County

Haywood County Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.

Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County School District -- School begins Aug. 5.

McNairy County

McNairy County -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks encouraged but not required.

Shelby County

Arlington Community Schools -- -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks optional.

Bartlett City Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.

Collierville Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.

Germantown Municipal School District -- School begins Aug. 7.

Lakeland School System -- School begins Aug. 9.

Millington Municipal Schools -- School begins Aug. 9.

Shelby County Schools -- -- School begins Aug. 9. Masks required.

Tipton County

Tipton County Schools -- School begins Aug. 3.

