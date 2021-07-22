Advertise with Us
Bulldogs defense gets SEC attention at Media Days

Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University(WTOK)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Miss. (WMC) - It’s Mississippi State’s turn on day three of SEC Media Days in Birmingham. Everybody thinks about what’s to become of the Bulldogs offense under Mike Leach, who’s preparing for his second season in Starkville.

But it’s the Bulldogs defense that caught the eye of the SEC. The Dawgs “D” was one of only five units in the league to allow less than 400 yards per game last season.

“Great offense and great defense,as they say, iron sharpens iron so at practice we just looking forward to getting after each other and making things look good for everybody. I think this defense can be at the top of the SEC and what we do. The energy is really high. Coach Arnet is a great game planner. Knowing you have a back end that’s really can take over for you even if you was to make even a small mistake, it gives you more freedom in the front end, uh to know that you have gutsy like that backing you up and hopefully we can get to the quarterback so those guys can have an easier job also,” said Mississippi State Linebacker Aaron Brule.

The Bulldogs open their season against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 4 in Starkville.

