Advertise with Us
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest moved from Tenn. capitol to state museum

Nathan Bedford Forrest bust
Nathan Bedford Forrest bust(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During a news conference Thursday morning, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the relocation of the three busts from the state capitol to the state museum.

One of the busts is of Nathan Bedford Forrest, a former slave trader and KKK leader. The figure has been sitting in the capitol for more than 40 years.

WSMV, a news station in Tennessee, says Forrest’s bust along with busts of U.S. Admiral David Farragut, who was in the Union Navy, and U.S. Navy Admiral Albert Gleaves will also be moved to the museum.

“It’s been a year-long journey and this is an important step in that process,” said Lee.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect wanted in Crittenden County interstate shootings
Suspect accused of shooting at two semi-trucks on I-55 in custody
Tom Lee Park demolition to begin Thursday
Demolition of Tom Lee Park in Memphis to begin Thursday
Troy Goode
Attorneys and friend of Goode family react to settlement reached with City of Southaven
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
International Olympic Committee approval paves the way for cheerleading to become Olympic sport
Michael Leon Brock, 54, of Walls, Mississippi
FBI arrests Mississippi man for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Latest News

Original artwork for "Lilo and Stitch" at Walt Disney Archives at Graceland.
Graceland welcomes guests to Disney Archives exhibit
Hilton Hotel renderings for Downtown Memphis
2 new Hilton Hotels coming to Downtown Memphis
First 200+ daily case increase reported in Shelby Co. since lifting COVID-19 restrictions
Brooks Koepka drives off the first tee at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude invitational
Defending champion commits, Memphis holds third World Golf Championship event