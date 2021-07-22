City Watch: Girl last seen playing outside reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a little girl who was last seen outside in North Memphis.

Investigators say Jenine Henderson has been missing since around 7:30 Wednesday night. She was last seen drawing on the sidewalk with chalk in front of a home on McNeil Street.

She is described as a Black female of medium complexion, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and medium length hair. Jenine was wearing a t-shirt with the words “Coca Cola” and rainbow on the front it, blue jeans and a blue jean shirt tied around her waist.

If you see her or have information on where she could be, call Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.